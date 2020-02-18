Nomvelo Siziba, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE 16th Southern Africa Regional Energy Regulators Association (RERA) annual conference and general meeting kicks off here today with 10 countries participating.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) hosts the four-day high-level gathering under the theme: “Creating a Conducive Environment to Enhance Regional Energy, Security, Trade and Investment”.

Energy and Power Development Minister, Advocate Fortune Chasi, will be the guest speaker and is set to officially open the event tomorrow.

He will share the stage with other dignitaries in discussing the state of energy in the region and strategies to ensure security of supply.

The delegates will also witness the official launch of the RERA e-learning training module on regulatory governance and the Sadc energy sector gender mainstreaming initiative.

There will also be presentations on exploiting and integrating renewable energy and reviewing of energy prices, reflectivity, affordability and consumer issues. The delegates are also expected to use the platform to discuss how member states will increase regional trade of energy.

Participating countries include Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana and Angola. — @nomvelosiziba