Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD-WINNING arts ensemble Umkhathi Theatre Works, who celebrated 22 years in the arts industry last year, are hoping to expand to other regions with their Footprints dance production.

The multi-award-winning group launched Footprints, an African traditional dance show which showcases different traditional dances, in Bulawayo last year as they celebrated their 22nd anniversary. The production was well received and now they want to take it to other parts of the country before taking it outside the country.

The group’s director, Matesu Dube, said: “After a successful launch of the traditional show in December last year, we now want to showcase it to other regions and ultimately share the show with the rest of the world.”

He said their focus this year is to mainly promote the traditional dance show as they feel it is something that should be put out there as it shows the cultural history to present day.

“The show displays culture through dancing and singing from back in the day up to present day. Footprints is our main focus this year and taking it out of Bulawayo is also a way of sharing our culture with other people,” said Dube.

The arts ensemble started the year on a high note with a two-week exchange programme with Hope Masike where they shared their music and experience.

“Hope learnt Ndebele songs from us and the programme ended with a showcase at the National Art Gallery.”

Later this year, Dube said the group will travel to Harare for another exchange programme with Masike.

“We’ll be going to Harare sometime this year to do another exchange programme with Hope as we’ll be learning from her as both parties should benefit,” he said. – @waynecas