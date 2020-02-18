Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A SERIAL robber has been arrested while his accomplice is still at large for allegedly breaking into shops at Glassblock Business Centre in Filabusi and stealing clothing, beer and groceries.

The pair also pounced on pedestrians while armed with a machete and axe.

Chargeman Ndlovu from Theleka area in Filabusi pleaded not guilty to four counts of unlawful entry, three counts of theft and two counts of robbery when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda.

He was remanded in custody to February 20 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Ndlovu and his accomplice Shadreck Ngwenya, who is still at large, broke into two shops at Glassblock Business Centre on December 17 and December 26 last year and stole goods worth $3 800.

She said they also attacked two pedestrians and stole groceries worth $1 790, R350 cash and a cellphone.

“On December 17 last year, Ms Soneni Ndlovu locked her grocery shop at around 6PM and went home. During the night, Ndlovu and his accomplice Shadreck Ngwenya, who is still at large, broke open the locked back door using an unknown object and entered the shop. They stole groceries worth $1 069 and fled from the scene. On the following morning Ms Ndlovu discovered the offence and reported to the police.

“On the same night the pair also went to Lumene Bottle Store and General Dealer where they opened the back door using an unknown object. They stole goods worth $751 and fled. Mr Ndumiso Dube who is employed as a shopkeeper discovered the offence on the following morning and reported to the police. On December 26, they went back to Ms Soneni Ndlovu’s shop in the middle of the night where they broke open a locked door but didn’t take anything,” she said.

Miss Nare said on the same night Ndlovu and Ngwenya went back to Lumene Bottle Store and stole goods worth $1 994.

She said on December 28, at around 11PM, Mr Kelvin Mhlanga who is employed as a bus conductor by Brooklyn Bus Company disermbarked from the bus at Sezhube Business Centre on his way home.

Ndlovu and Ngwenya who were armed with an axe attacked Mr Mhlanga who fled leaving his groceries worth $1 790 behind.

The accused persons gave chase to the complainant but failed to catch up with him.

Miss Nare said on December 29 at around 10AM, Ms Peace Sibanda disembarked from a vehicle at Glassblock Bus stop on her way home. Ndlovu and Ngwenya who were armed with a machete, hammer, small axe and had their faces covered, followed Ms Sibanda and demanded cash.

She screamed for help and her noise attracted other villagers. Miss Nare said Ndlovu was apprehended immediately while his accomplice took advantage of the commotion and grabbed the complainant’s handbag and fled. It contained R350, a cellphone and some documents.

Miss Nare said the other offences which Ndlovu had allegedly committed came to light when he was being interviewed by the police.

Ndlovu recently appeared in court facing a charge of robbing a Filabusi based businessman of US$19 000, R72, 000, RTGS$14 000 and electrical gadgets worth $10 000 together with six other accomplices.

The gang, which was armed with four pistols, attacked Mr Douglas Chitengo who owns Spacebird Garage at his home. [email protected]