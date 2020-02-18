Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIFA launched its junior development leagues across the country at the weekend, with provincial youth development committees being set up to administer the leagues.

In Matabeleland North, the provincial youth development committee was set up on Saturday in Hwange and tasked with creating an Under-15 league that should start next month.

Zifa youth development committee member and Southern Region chairman Andrew Tapela told football stakeholders in a meeting held at Hwange High School that the creation of the leagues is meant to buttress development efforts and ensure a coherent effort countrywide to nurture up-and-coming footballers.

He said the youth development committee will oversee the running of the league with localised provincial structures in charge of the day-to-day administration of the leagues.

“When the Zifa board came into office they emphasised on grooming talent and putting more focus on juniors as a way of creating a feeder for the national team and reservoir that national team coaches can tap into.

“These leagues are the result of that resolution,” said Tapela. “While we are starting with the Under-15 age group, in the coming year we will also have other age groups such as the Under-17s.”

He said the national launch will be held on March 14 in Mutare after which provincial leagues will kick off.

Tapela said they will not disrupt other running junior leagues, but will work concurrently with them to harness up-and-coming talent.

The leagues will be used to curb age cheating, as players will be registered in the Zifa connect system from a young age, while allowing youth clubs to benefit from development fees that accrue to them when players are signed professionally, Tapela said.

To ensure effective development of emerging talent, only Zifa licensed coaches that hold Caf C or Level 2 badges will be allowed to take charge of the teams.

The leagues are open to any interested clubs and schools and will cater for both boys and girls.

Youth development affairs national coordinator, Ndodana Masuku said the leagues will initially accommodate 10 teams in the boys’ leagues and the same number in the girls’ leagues.

Zifa is set to bankroll the leagues by providing equipment, which includes playing kit, balls and medals, as well as paying referees fees and leagues’ administration dues.

In Matabeleland North, Zifa provincial board member Prosper Neshavi was tasked with leading an interim eight-member committee to spearhead the creation of the development leagues.