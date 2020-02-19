Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Matabeleland South Athletics Board is conducting a three-day refresher course for officials at Plumtree High School ahead of the primary and secondary schools’ provincial competitions next month.

The course, which is facilitated by provincial athletics chairman and renowned coach Lisimati Phakamile, is meant to equip the officials, drawn from Naph and Nash, with the latest developments in athletics.

“We have 46 participants, the bulk of whom are from the host district Mangwe, while other districts sent representatives. This course that started on Monday and ends tomorrow (today) is meant to arm our officials with the correct knowledge ahead of our provincial competitions. We don’t want to leave things to chance hence our decision to conduct this refresher course,” said the Matabeleland South Athletics Board treasurer Qiniso Khabo.

While not entirely satisfied with the total turnout of participants, Khabo was happy with the level of engagement from those in attendance.

“We hope the officials will use the knowledge obtained here to the best of their abilities during the provincial competitions. The reason for non-attendance by some districts is that they provide TOECS (Technical Officials Education and Certification System) trained officials, most of whom are practicing officials. Yet Mangwe will provide the bulk of officials, some of whom have not had any athletics training, which may compromise the quality of officiating in the provincials,” said Khabo.

TOECS was introduced by the World Athletics Boards to improve the level of athletics officiating worldwide.

Matabeleland South has eight districts, Mangwe, Bulilima, Insiza, Umzingwane, Matobo, Gwanda North, Gwanda South and Beitbridge. The provincial competitions have been slated for March 11-13 where a provincial athletics team to represent Matabeleland South in the national finals shall be selected.

Peterhouse College from Mashonaland East province are this year’s hosts for the national finals.