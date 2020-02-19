Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE is investigating a suspected case of Corona virus from a 27-year-old woman who arrived in the country from China on Tuesday.

The woman has been quarantined at the Wilkins Infectious disease hospital in Harare after arriving from Wuhan, through Guangzhou, China.

The director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Portia Manangazira, on Wednesday said a team of medical experts including Chinese doctors was attending to the case.

“We are investigating as case of suspected corona virus from a 27-year-old woman who arrived in the country on Tuesday from Wuhan. She is being held at the Wilkins specialised unit in isolation. We have taken tests to South Africa and the tests results will be back on Friday. Until then, the case will be treated as a confirmed case as we need to take all the necessary precautions,” said Dr Manangazira.

She said the Chinese government had already informed the health ministry that the lady, whose identity is being withheld, was coming to Zimbabwe prior to her departure from the Asian country.

“We were already aware that she was coming and were told that she had tested negative for the virus. We have since taken all necessary steps of putting her in isolation until test results are back from South Africa. We urge the public not to panic as the matter is under control and all required procedure have been followed,” she said.

More details to follow….