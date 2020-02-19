Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

THE hearing into Herentals’ appeal against a Premier Soccer League judgment to dock them three points, which was supposed to be heard yesterday, has been postponed to March 5.

The Students took the case to the Zifa Appeals Committee after they felt the PSL disciplinary committee erred in their judgment over match-fixing allegations.

The Harare side were also fined $300 000.

Herentals beat Black Rhinos 3-0 in the match which sparked all the controversy.

Yesterday, the Appeals Committee couldn’t form a quorum, forcing the matter to be pushed further to March 5.

Herentals are questioning the validity of the PSL Disciplinary Committee judgment, which was signed by only two of the three PSL disciplinary committee members, with one of them even signing it twice.

They are arguing that there was no adequate evidence conclusive enough to warrant the guilty verdict.

Herentals are also not sure why Black Rhinos, cited in their appeal as the second respondents, were not punished in the event the PSL disciplinary committee insist a crime was committed.

The Students will tomorrow also be back before the same PSL Disciplinary Committee on allegations they attempted to manipulate their league match against Bulawayo Chiefs on December 14, 2019 at Luveve Stadium.