Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

TWIN brothers from Mberengwa have each been sentenced to 31 years in prison for taking turns to rape a woman before robbing her of her valuables as punishment for causing the arrest of their relative.

The brothers (27) allegedly prepared sadza and roasted meat in their victim’s kitchen after raping her.

They ate the food before vanishing into the night.

Handsome and Giveus Shumba on Wednesday appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing, unlawful entry, robbery and rape charges.

The two pleaded not guilty, but were convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Msipa sentenced them to five years each for unlawful entry, six years each for robbery and 20 years each for rape.

More to follow…