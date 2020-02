Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

BULAWAYO businessman Oricious Moyo who was alleged to have shot dead Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo, a former member of Siyaya Art, was today acquitted of murder charges

Moyo (41) of Emganwini suburb, who was facing a murder charge in connection with the death of “MaPecca”, was acquitted by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese.

More to follow….