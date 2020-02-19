Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has challenged Members of Parliament (MPs) to utilise the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) in a transparent manner to bring to constituencies.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Richard Moyo said this on Tuesday while distributing 600 bags of cement in his Umguza constituency using money from the CDF.

He said the constituency received $175 000 for CDF programmes last year.

Cde Moyo said it was critical for legislators to involve locals in ensuring that the CDF is transparently utilised.

“We are distributing 600 bags of cement to mainly primary schools in our constituency. When Government introduced Early Childhood Development in schools, there was no requisite infrastructure to complement the programme,” said Cde Moyo.

“As a constituency we decided to use the CDF funds for construction of ECD blocks. Although, the funds may not be adequate for all developmental projects in the constituency, we have done the process in the most transparent manner. I don’t think there is anyone who can claim that we are not transparent. Therefore, I appeal to other MPs in the province to have consensus with communities in their constituencies on priority projects to be undertaken in their areas