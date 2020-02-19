Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN from Lovendale suburb in Umguza was savagely axed to death by three men for allegedly trying to stop one of them from intruding into his neighbour’s home after a minor raised alarm.

Thulani Ndlovu (42) who worked for Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a Zesa subsidiary, was struck several times on the face, head and left shoulder with an axe.

He was also stabbed once on the stomach with an unknown object.

Ronaldo Masopo (22), Polite Khanye (24) and Talent Nkomo (24) all from Lovendale have since been arrested in connection with Ndlovu’s murder on Saturday at about 7pm in the suburb just outside Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday confirmed the trio’s arrest. “We have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old man who was employed by Zesa. The suspects are assisting police with investigations,” said Insp Ncube.

He urged members of the public not to resort to violence to address their differences.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited Ndlovu’s residence at Lovendale suburb where mourners are gathered.

Ndlovu’s uncle Mr Gilbert Ndlovu said the family was devastated as his nephew was killed for no apparent reason.

“I will be clear that I wasn’t here when this painful incident occurred. But we are told that a neighbour’s child rushed to him as he was in his house to report that there was a young man intruding into their home. We are told that the young man was there to see a girl, but we don’t know the status of their relationship,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“He responded to the boy’s call and asked the young man to leave his neighbour’s home, but it seems the young man who later attacked him with an axe became aggressive and started fighting him. My nephew is said to have managed to push him away from the house as he (Masopo) was visibly drunk.”

He said Khanye and Nkomo joined to defend their friend, but Mr Ndlovu said his nephew managed to chase them away and returned to his home.

“But he (Masopo) came to his house smashing the door, arguing that the fight was not over. His accomplices were not there. My nephew tried to reason with the young man as he saw that he was too drunk, but he was not budging. As the scuffle ensued, his two accomplices returned with an axe which they were hiding under a t-shirt and threw it at Masopo who with their help attacked him,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“His lips were cut almost into two pieces because he was struck from the nose going into his mouth. He had another serious axe wound on the right side of the head; he had another cut on his upper left shoulder. We are told that he had another wound in his stomach but we have not seen that one but the other three we saw them.”

He said his nephew was pronounced dead at Nkulumane Police Station where Good Samaritans had rushed him to get a police report en-route to hospital.

“An ambulance had also been called to ferry him to hospital. Although it came here, it found that he was being taken to hospital via the police station. The ambulance crew followed those who had carried him to the police station on their way to hospital and pronounced him dead at the police station,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said his nephew will be buried at his Mayezana rural home in Gwanda tomorrow.

