Showbiz Reporter

The National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) People’s Choice Award voting platform has been opened a week before the awards, with people being urged to vote for their favourite personality.

To vote for one’s favourite artiste, one has to send the artiste’s name to WhatsApp number +263 718 775 775.

In a statement, Nama organisers — the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) — said the initial voting period runs from now until next week Monday. Thereafter, the top five nominees will be announced.

“Following this period, the public will once again have the opportunity to vote for the ultimate winner from the five nominees, from 25 February to 28 February 2020,” NACZ said.

They said the People’s Choice Award will be given to an individual/institution that would have received the most votes from members of the public.

“The public is at liberty to select an artiste of their choice from the Nama categories of Music, Literary Arts, Dance, Visual Arts, Film and Television, Theatre and Spoken Word.”

The organisers of the awards ceremony taking place at the Harare International Conference Centre next week Saturday said the event will be open to the public for the first time in over five years. Ordinary tickets have been pegged at RTGS$200 and VIP tickets RTGS $500.

The awards show which will be held under the theme “Taking it back to the people” will feature performances from Gemma Griffiths, Freeman, Alick Macheso, TiGonzi, Asaph, Vabati VaJehovha and Jah Prayzah.