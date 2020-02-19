Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

OLD Miltonians (OMs) started their pre-season training at Hartsfield ground yesterday in preparation for the 2020 Super Six Rugby League season.

OMs will look to redeem themselves after a disappointing run last season at the Super Six Rugby League, as they failed to make it to the play-offs, finishing sixth on the log standings.

The league will see Harare Sports Club, OMs, Old Georgians, Old Hararians, Matabeleland Warriors and Mutare Sports Club battling it out to be crowned champions when the Super Six league starts in April.

“We are aiming for a better finish this season in the league and are hoping that the work we put in training will see us through this season,” said OMs coach Theo Weale.

Old Hararians won the 2019 Super Six League after beating Old Georgians 35-32 in the final.

The league was introduced last year after the national league suffered due to lack of sponsorship.

Weale indicated that the OMs women’s team was also coming to life with a host of women attending training sessions every week.

OMs wants to build a strong women’s rugby team in Bulawayo that will be able to play for the national team and also demystify the belief that rugby is a men’s game.