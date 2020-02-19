Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE 19th edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) slated for next Saturday in Harare is set to be intriguing as a diverse range of artistes are billed to perform.

The awards will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) with an array of artistes from hip hop, dancehall, RnB and soul, afro jazz, gospel and dance groups expected to take turns to entertain event attendees.

The Matabeleland region will be highly represented by hip hop sensation Asaph, spoken word artiste Sthandazile, gospel artiste Chelsea Mguni, and poet Nqobile Malinga. They will join Harare-based artistes TiGonzi, Freeman, Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Ammara Brown, Gemma Griffiths, Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, Vabati VaJehova, Jason Mphepho Little Theatre, Nyasha David and Fusion 5 Mangwiro.

Nama which rebranded this year will be held under the theme “Taking it back to the people”.

The event is expected to kick off at 6pm with red carpet interviews. An awards pre-show will then follow at 7pm with the much-awaited awards ceremony starting at 8pm.

Nama organisers, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) through their managing director, Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi, said they tried their best to accommodate artistes from around the country since the event is a national affair. “We selected the best from around the country and we feel we diversified and changed the setting from the previous events by having at least an artiste from every region. “We even tried to include a diasporan act — Gemma Griffiths — who has in the past been based outside the country though it seems she has relocated back home,” said Napster.

Other than the musicians, Napster said more entertainment would be provided by dancers from different groups.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t invite many dance groups, but we created one super dance group with dancers from Bulawayo, Harare, Gweru and Bindura which will do all the dancing on the night.”

Comedians Long John and MaForty; actors Ronald Sigeca, Davina Green, Charmaine Mudau and Agnes Ncube; dancers Michelle Msopero, Dadirai Mupandawana and Majuice and musicians Ishan, King 98, Tammy Moyo, Janet Manyowa, Ammara Brown, Winky D, Mambo Dhuterere and Ti Gonzi are some of the nominees who made the cut from a total of 1 290 entries received. – @mthabisi_mthire