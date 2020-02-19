Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

EIGHT men have appeared in court for allegedly robbing a motorist of US$10 000 and other valuables in Bulawayo’s Kumalo suburb.

Mpumelelo Moyo (22) of Hillcrest suburb, Solomon Harry (26) of Nkulumane 5, Arnold Mutikani (34) of Magwegwe suburb, Enock Moyo (27), Victor Moyo (23) both of Tshabalala suburb, Panokuhle Dube (27), Petronella Mlilo, (19) and Uranda Joice (35) all of Old Pumula suburb allegedly connived to steal from Mr Jephrey Nyevhe (27) of Nkulumane 12 suburb.

Mr Nyevhe was dropping off a friend in Kumalo suburb when the eight, driving in a Honda Fit, allegedly emerged from behind and robbed him.

Moyo and his accomplices pleaded not guilty to robbery when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

In their defence outline through their lawyer Mr Abel Ndlovu, the accused persons denied being at Kumalo suburb on the day in question.

“Your Worship, the first four accused persons will state that they were never at Kumalo suburb on the day in question.

“The second accused person will further state that he was implicated in this matter only because the complainant owes him $3 500 which he won when they were gambling. The first accused person will state that he was implicated in the matter because he is in conflict with the complainant’s friend over a girl,” he said.

“The fifth accused person will state that he was not in Bulawayo on the day in question. The sixth, seventh and eighth accused persons will state that they were at home when the alleged robbery occurred.”

They were remanded to February 24 for continuation of trial on $500 bail each.

Prosecuting, Ms Memory Matare said on November 29 last year at around 1AM, Mr Nyevhe was in his car in the company of Ms Angel Mpofu parked at Baxendale Road in Kumalo suburb when they saw a Honda Fit approaching from behind.

The car allegedly passed them and made a U-turn before it parked behind Mr Nyevhe’s car.

“The accused persons disembarked from the car and threatened to assault the complainant who then ran away fearing for his life,” Ms Matare said.

Moyo and his accomplices allegedly searched the car and stole US$10 000 which was hidden in the dashboard, a satchel which contained two perfumes and gym attire before they sped off in their getaway car. – @zinyuke98.