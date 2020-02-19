Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

A NEW reality show, One House Zimbabwe, similar to the Big Brother Africa concept, is brewing with the winner set to pocket up to US$50 000.

The reality show, which will be the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, is set to be launched on Saturday at the Meikles Hotel in Harare.

One of the organisers of the forthcoming show, arts promoter, Prince Mudzingwa, popularly known as Mr Styllz, said together with his business friend, Taona Oswald Chipunza popularly known as TeeMak, they decided to introduce this show locally because of the interest shown by Zimbabweans during Big Brother Africa.

He said the show is aimed at promoting Zimbabwean culture and showcasing the country’s raw talent.

“We noticed that whenever there’s Big Brother Africa, the show draws the attention of the majority of Zimbabweans who follow it up until the end. We also realised that most Zimbabweans who’ve participated in that show, like Pokello, have gone on to become brands to reckon with, something we want to achieve with One House Zimbabwe,” Mr Styllz said.

“Mainly, we’re holding this show to promote our Zimbabwean culture. It’s high time people out there see how blessed Zimbabwe is.”

He said the show is set to be aired on international platforms that will help in spreading the Zimbabwean culture and create international stars in the process.

“This show might give birth to stars as it will be aired on international platforms,” said Mr Styllz.

On how people can register to become housemates, he said all will be unveiled at the launch on Saturday.

“The whole concept of the show will be unveiled at the press conference this Saturday. How people can register to take part in the show, the show’s venue, dates on which the show will run as well as the venue of the house will be shared on Saturday.”

Once launched, the reality show will see Zimbabweans living in an isolated house while trying to avoid being evicted by viewers and ultimately winning a large cash prize at the end of the show. Locals who have taken part in such a show — Big Brother Africa — are Wendall Parson, Munyaradzi Chidzonga, Vimbai Mutinhiri, Butterphly, Roki and Pokello Nare.

TeeMak and Mr Styllz have been trending in showbiz circles of late as they have been bankrolling a series of events in the capital. Together, they purchased a vehicle for top DJ Towers while TeeMak bought all the Changamire Hip Hop Awards tickets and rescued the ZimDancehall Awards by sponsoring the event at the last hour. TeeMak, who is also a musician, recently signed Enzo Ishall under his TeeMak promotions record label in an estimated US$100 000 deal.

“I’ve been blessed to have vast resources so I feel that it’s my duty to empower and uplift the Zimbabwean Entertainment Industry,” TeeMak said. – @waynecas