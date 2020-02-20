Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE 2020 HIV Prevention Soccer League (PSL) season is due to kick off this weekend with 16 teams contesting for the championship.

HIV PSL is a community-based league that seeks to prevent HIV and deviant behaviours through football.

Emakhandeni United won the league last season with 85 points followed by FC Chelsea and Tshabalala with 80 points each, but separated by a goal difference of six.

The league had 20 teams and HIV PSL fixtures secretary Clifford Nyakutsikwa said four teams, Young Pirates, Vulture FC, Bulawayo Chiefs and Makokoba Raiders, failed to register this year.

“Registration closed last week and the league will go ahead with the available teams. We have already drafted fixtures for the season and are ready to start with the 16 teams available,” said Nyakutsikwa.

In December last year, the league for the first time hosted a prize-giving ceremony for the achievements of players and teams since its inception in 2015.

Fixtures for match day 1

Saturday

Makhokhoba Shooters vs Makhandeni United (11th Street Ground 2pm), Heart and Soul vs Renkini Rovers (Enkundleni Mganwini 2pm), Fireworks vs RMS Roadster (Luveve High 2pm), Seven Warriors vs Roil FC (Nketa 6 Ground 2pm), ZPC-BPS vs FC Chelsea (Minyela 3pm), Dynamos Chapter vs Tshabalala (Magwegwe West 3pm), Eleven Stars vs Byo Busy Bee (Entabeni Primary 3pm), High Point vs Mayellow (DMB Ground 3pm)