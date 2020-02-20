Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed a six-member board of trustees for the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust (ZMMT) to oversee operations of news organisations where the State has significant shareholding.

Advocate Honour Piniel Mkushi chairs the board while other trustees include Zimbabwe Newspapers Group (Zimpapers) board chairman Dr Tommy Amos Ganda Sithole, Bulawayo-based veteran educationist and renowned author-cum-historian, Mr Phathisa Nyathi, former Midlands State University (MSU) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe, retired Police Commissioner Charity Charamba and Ms Patience Gawe, who is an assistant senior directing staff at the Zimbabwe National Defence University.

In a statement yesterday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana said the appointments were with effect from February 10.

“In accordance with the Mass Media Trust founding Deed of 1985, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Honour P Mkushi (chairperson), Mr Thomas SG Sithole, Ms Patience Gawe, Ms Charity Charamba, Mr Phathisa Nyathi and Prof Ngwabi Bhebhe as trustees of the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust with effect from 10 February 2020,” he said.

ZMMT was established by Government in 1981 to bring Zimbabwean ownership to the largest media house, the Zimpapers Group and the national news agency, Ziana.

It would also act as a buffer between Government and media companies with State shareholding, but has not been operational since 2001.

The trust had shareholding and responsibility over Zimpapers with 51 percent of the shares, Kingstons (100 percent), Ziana (100 percent) and Zimbabwe Information Services, which was acquired by Ziana.

The move to revive the ZMMT follows various other reforms that Government has embarked on to open up the media space and improve access to information.

Government recently appointed the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe board which is expected to result in the expeditious issuance of licences to other private broadcasting players. — @mashnets