Impact Hub Harare recently took to Twitter to announce that the second edition of the Coding Bootcamp for kids will be taking place this coming April.

The 2nd edition of Coding Bootcamp is here! An adventure, a hands-on experience crafting a brighter future for your little ones with Impact Hub’s Coding BootCamp.

Outside of that not many details were shared regarding what the program will entail. We reached out to Impact Hub to get more details last week and followed up yesterday but they are yet to respond. Here’s what we know about the coding BootCamp so far:

The Bootcamp is targeting children aged 9 and 13

Outside of the coding, there will be team-building exercises and sporting activities

When Impact Hub hosted the first edition of the coding BootCamp, the children were focusing on Scratch programming, Virtual reality and Robotics.

If you’re interested in enrolling your kids for the Impact Hub Coding BootCamp you can reach out to Impact Hub on the following email/number and they’ll share more details regarding the initiative: admin.harare@impacthub.net/+263782639919