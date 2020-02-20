Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Zimbabwe Imbube group Indosakusa: The Morning Star has paid tribute to the late Lady Smith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala through a melodious song ahead of his burial on Saturday.

Shabalala died at the age of 78 on February 11 after an long illness. Indosakusa which travelled to South Africa on Tuesday to attend Shabalala’s funeral recorded the tribute song and video in Bulawayo last week.

The song which starts with the group mourning the death of Shabalala was released on Monday. “Ntab’enkulu idilikile, lashona ilanga, sekumnyama emhlaben’, Dr Mshengu Shabalala wama Mambazo amnyama, akasekho emhlabeni, likhotheme iqawe lethu. (A mountain has collapsed, the sun has set, it’s dark in the work, Dr Mshengu Shabalala of Black Mambazo is no more. Our hero has taken his last bow),” sings the group.

The group, led by lead singer Oscar Siziba, said all hope is not lost as Shabalala’s legacy will be cherished and celebrated.

“Noma kunjalo, lisekhona ithemba madoda, (There’s still hope), we will continue celebrating his legacy. Celebrating our African icon. His legacy shall continue to move from generation to generation. Noma zingafa, zonke, ziphel’izinsizwa, kodwa izibongo zosala madoda.”

Speaking from South Africa, Siziba said they had expressed interest to perform at the funeral and are waiting for the go ahead.

“We’re working closely with Lady Smith Black Mambazo members and have expressed our desire to perform just one song at the funeral. We’re very close to the group and Shabalala was our mentor.

“We’ll know at the end of day whether we shall perform or not. If not, we’ll just attend the funeral,” he said.

Speaking to Channel24, Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s manager Xolani Majozi confirmed that the funeral will take place in Ladysmith on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral category two in honour of Shabalala. The special official funeral category two entails ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.