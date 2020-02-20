Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE trial of Njube-Lobengula MP Gift Banda, who is facing charges of forging signatures of a Bulawayo man resulting in him losing a residential stand worth US$60 000, has been set for 3 March.

Banda, who is jointly charged with Mbonisi David Nkomazana (33) of Bard Real Estates on Thursday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya facing forgery charges. He was remanded to 03 March for commencement of trial.

Banda and Nkomazana allegedly forged Mr Nkululeko Ndlovu’s signature purporting that he had agreed to sell his stand in Selbourne Brooke Bulawayo to the MP.

More details to follow…