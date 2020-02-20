Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THREE machete wielding robbers have been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing miners and villagers in Collen Bawn of over R25 000 and gold.

Philani Ndlovu (30) from Nkayi, Erick Sibanda (27) and Brighton Nyathi (24) both from Gwanda were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing six counts of robbery. They were remanded in custody to February 26.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said the gang which was armed with machetes, axes, knobkerries, catapults and stones invaded two mines and a store in Collen Bawn.

More details to follow…