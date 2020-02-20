Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services side Khami Queens will this year play in the national Glow Petroleum-sponsored Rainbow Amateur Netball League (Ranl) after conquering the Southern League.

Khami Queens, coached by Irvin Zimbizi, are one of the four promoted sides with Green Angels, who were playing in the Eastern Region League, Support Unit from the Northern Region A League as well as Green Buffaloes from Northern Region B League.

Their promotion brings to 20 the number of teams that will participate in the $11 million funded Super League. Ruwa Queens and Golden Valley were relegated to the second-tier league.

“It’s something that everyone is looking forward to. When we disbanded some years ago, we never gave up and always believed we will get into the national league and here we are. It’s a message to our superiors that we have talent in Bulawayo and are able to build a good team, especially if we get all the necessary support,” said Zimbizi.

He said they were now busy with final preparations for the new season and were also looking forward to a fruitful debut season.

The Ranl 2020 season gets underway on February 29.

“I am expecting a tough competition but we won’t be pushovers given the team that I have assembled.

It is a mixture of rookies and experienced players,” he said.

Some of the experienced players in the team are Nontando Ndebele, Thobekile Vundla, Sithokozile Mazithulela, Natasha Chibhanguza, Mercy Mutungwazi, Andile Dube and Melody Mpofu.

“We are counting down to the start of the 2020 netball season. This year we have 20 teams from 18 last year and we are excited that we have managed to take the sport of netball to all corners of the country,” read a statement from Ranl.

Opening weekend fixtures

Platinum Queens vs Goldreef, Green Angels vs ZDF Queens, Mambas ZRP vs Lusumbami Queens, Falcon Airforce vs Mutare City, PPU vs Glow Petroleum, Green Buffaloes vs Tenax Queens, Khami Queens vs Ngezi Platinum, Flow Angels vs Correctional Queens, Beta Queens vs Rio Zimbabwe