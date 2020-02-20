Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Multi award-winning South Africa-based television director and filmmaker, Denny Miller has urged Zimbabwean filmmakers to get out of their comfort zone and start telling the country’s stories which are rich in detail.

The filmmaker is in Bulawayo for a two-day master class in casting and directing for filmmakers courtesy of the MultiChoice Talent Factory.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing workshop at a local hotel, Miller said Zimbabwe is filled with rich stories that need to be filmed.

“Filmmakers in Zimbabwe should start telling real stories considering that a lot of issues are evolving daily and are of interest to every citizen.

“It’s now also time to shift from just doing film for the sake of money. Passion should drive a film then monetary benefits can follow later because if people are doing it just for money then their creativity is automatically blinkered,” said Miller.

He said filmmakers should desist from releasing poor quality films as they risk having their audience lose trust and interest in their productions from the onset.

However, the director who has worked on hit TV shows in South Africa such as Isibaya, Backstage, Umlilo, Saints & Sinners acknowledged that lack of funding has led to the stalling of development of the country’s film industry.

He said: “As a filmmaker, one should keep their house in order meaning they should have full concentration on the whole production from the onset so as to produce high quality appeasing films.

“Of course, funding is lacking in the industry and that frustrates most filmmakers, but that should be used as an opportunity to make people fall in love with their work.” He said it was in light of these issues that he was in Zimbabwe to train filmmakers on how to reinvent their approach in filmmaking and adapt into the advancement of technology.

At the master class, the filmmakers, most of whom are quite young, are being taught about documentary film-making, lighting, sound, directing, multi-camera work, production management and the business of film among other topics. Among those who attended the master class yesterday were scriptwriter Admire Kudita and producers/directors Dalubuhle Sibanda, Everson Phiri, Mbongiseni Nyathi, Thabani Moyo, Presence Kandulu and Ryan Tshuma. The master class ends today. – @mthabisi_mthire.