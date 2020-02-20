Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

TWIN brothers from Mberengwa have each been sentenced to 31 years in prison for taking turns to rape a woman before robbing her of her valuables as punishment for causing the arrest of their relative.

The brothers (27) allegedly prepared isitshwalasadza and roasted meat in their victim’s kitchen after raping her.

They ate the food before vanishing into the night.

Handsome and Giveus Shumba yesterday appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing unlawful entry, robbery and rape charges.

The two pleaded not guilty but were convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Msipa sentenced them to five years each for unlawful entry, six years each for robbery and 20 years each for rape.

The twins will, however, serve an effective 24 years each in prison after the regional magistrate removed seven years from each sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Talent Tadenyika said on July 5 last year at around 11PM, Handsome and Giveus teamed up and went to the complainant’s bedroom where they found her sleeping with her children.

The court heard that the brothers forcibly opened a window to gain entry.

“While inside the bedroom, Giveus went to the bed where the complainant was sleeping, used a baby towel to blindfold her but she was able to identify him when he started accusing her of causing the arrest of his relative.

“Giveus raped her once without protection while Handsome watched. Thereafter Handsome also allegedly raped her once and also did not use protection. The pair allegedly threatened to kill the complainant if she dared scream for help,” said Mr Tadenyika.

He said Giveus struck the complainant once on the left shoulder and once on the right knee using an axe handle to stop her from getting off the bed.

The two accused took a navy blue travelling bag in which they put two silver Ecco speakers, a cellphone, clothes and a Rocksonic car radio and left.

The matter was reported to police leading to their arrest.

The court also heard that Handsome and Giveus escaped from lawful custody before they were re-arrested.