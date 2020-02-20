Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has annulled the new examination fees announced early this month by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) and ordered it to revert to fees approved in 2015.

Zimsec had increased the exam fees to $190 per subject from $15 for Ordinary Level candidates and $351 per subject from $26 for Advanced Level candidates.

Government advised parents and guardians to pay amounts approved in 2015 saying consultations on a new fee structure were underway.

Following Government’s intervention, parents and guardians will continue to pay $15 and $26 per subject for O-and A-Level candidates respectively, amounts that were gazetted in 2015.

In a statement yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Cde Cain Mathema, said the Ministry wants to carry out further consultations with stakeholders before releasing a new fees structure.

He said parents and guardians should continue paying the old fees approved in 2015 while consultations are underway.

“Following the publication of the 2020 public examination fees, it has been found necessary to carry out further consultations. While the examination fees that were published are based on the actual cost of each examination, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform parents and guardians that following further representations, the recently released circular on the 2020 examination fees has been cancelled with immediate effect,” he said

Minister Mathema said the new fees would be announced after further consultations have been made with all the relevant stakeholders.

“Please be advised that the deadlines for examination fees payment remain the same,” he said.

Closing dates for payments and submission of entries for June examinations is February 28 while the closing date for November examinations is March 27.

Late entries will close on May 15.

Soon after the announcement of the new fees, Junior Parliamentarians petitioned Government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to reduce the fees which they said were beyond the reach of many pupils.

The Parliamentarians said the fees had been increased without wide consultations with all stakeholders that included them. – @michellzvnaynyan2