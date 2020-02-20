Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN triathlete Laurelle Brown is geared up for her debut appearance in the women’s elite section at this year’s Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Union Sprint Triathlon African Cup to be held in Nyanga on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Brown has been preparing for the gruelling race since December and despite having to find balance between work and training, the Harare-based physiotherapist feels adequately prepared.

“I have been preparing for this race since December. All preparations have been going well despite trying to fit in work, training and social life. However, it has all come together in the last week and I am as ready as I can be,” Brown said.

According to the International Triathlon Union that was handling entries, Brown, a silver medalist at last year’s African Games in Morocco, is one of three females that will compete in elite women’s event.

That virtually guarantees her a podium finish since the top three get medals.

Since her strength is cycling, Brown’s desire is to be close enough out of the water so that she is able to catch up with her competitors in the cycle race.

“I would love to come out just behind the top swimmers and be able to catch them on the bike. Unfortunately, my swimming isn’t where I want it to be at the moment and I think I will be chasing from the back,” she said.

With the elite women and junior girls racing at the same time, Brown is eager to inspire the Zimbabwean lasses along the way.

“I am very excited for the race and even more so that our race will be combined with the junior girls. It will be great to compete with my fellow Zimbabweans and help each other along the way.”

Triathletes will swim 750m, cycle three laps of 6.6km and then finish off with two rounds of a 2.5km run.

A total prize money of US$3 000 is on offer for elite athletes, with the funds split between the men’s and women’s categories.

Winners will get US$750, runners-up US$450 and third place finishers US$300.

Foreign athletes arrive in the country today.

Last year, the Bonaqua Troutbeck ATU Sprint Triathlon African Cup was dominated by Germans.

Justus Nieschlag romped to victory in the men’s section, while his female compatriot Nina Eim bossed the women’s elite race ahead of South African Amber Schlebusch and Carolyn Hayes from Ireland. – @Mdawini_29