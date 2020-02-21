Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH just about a month before African champions Algeria tackle the Warriors in a 2021 Afcon qualifier at Barbourfields Stadium, an advance delegation from the North Africans was in the city to check on facilities.

A three-man delegation that included the Desert Foxes’ team doctor flew into Bulawayo on Tuesday night to inspect hotels, food suppliers, training grounds and Barbourfields Stadium.

Former Young Warriors manager Tizirayi Luphahla, who is also a Zifa Southern Region board member, accompanied the Algerians on the tour of Bulawayo.

What is clear from the Algerians’ approach is that they are taking the qualifier seriously, hence their decision to send an advance party to properly plan for the tie.

“If only we can take a leaf from these (Algerians) guys then our football will go far. Imagine, we are still waiting for the dates of this Afcon qualifying fixture, but they are already on the ground inspecting facilities. They toured three hotels, inspected their kitchens, visited shops where they are going to buy food and checked hygiene at a number of butcheries,” said Luphahla.

“They also went to the training ground (Luveve Stadium) and match venue Barbourfields Stadium. They were three; an official from the Algerian Embassy, the team doctor and a third person.”

Zimbabwe and Algeria are in Group H, and are fighting for a ticket to the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon together with Zambia and Botswana.

Algeria top the group with six points, accumulated from their 5-0 home rout of Zambia and 1-0 away victory over Botswana.

The Warriors are second with four points following a goalless draw with Botswana in the opening qualifier and a surprise 2-1 win over Zambia in Lusaka.

The back-to-back assignments against Algeria are likely to shape Zimbabwe’s campaign.

Newly appointed Warriors coach Zdravko Logaruši will bank on overseas based players, who include Marvelous Nakamba, Tino Kadewere, Marshal Munetsi, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu and captain Knowledge Musona to match the African champions.

Algeria are known for their swift counter- attacks and rely on their forwards who include Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Andy Delort from Montpellier, Oussama Darfalou from Vitesse and Zakaria Naidji, who plays for Gil Vicente.

Clashes between Zimbabwe and Algeria have been few and far between.

Their first meeting was in 1989, when they clashed in a 1990 World Cup qualifier.

Zimbabwe suffered their biggest loss to Algeria on January 6, 1989, at Stade du 19 Mai 1956 in Annaba, going down 3-0. They completed a double against Zimbabwe with a 2-1 win at the National Sports Stadium on June 25 of the same year.

The Warriors had to wait until 2004 to record their first and only win over the Desert Foxes in their maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia.

In that famous victory, the late Adam Ndlovu and Joel Luphahla struck for Zimbabwe, while Hocine Achiou pulled one back for Algeria.

The last meeting between the two sides came in the 2017 Nations Cup in Gabon where the Desert Foxes battled from behind to force a 2-2 draw, with Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scoring late to salvage a point for the North Africans after Kudakwashe Mahachi and Nyasha Mushekwi had given the Warriors a deserved lead. — @ZililoR