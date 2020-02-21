Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) has named its men’s and women’s squads for the Under-23 Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) inter-provincial basketball tournament that begins in Harare today.

The three-day basketball fiesta is expected to attract teams from all the country’s 10 provinces.

BBA announced a combined 24-member squad that is already in the capital for the tournament.

Lewis Chirenje will be in charge of the men’s team assisted by Thabani Ndlovu. The ladies’ team will be under the care of Admose Ndlovu and assistant coach Kieth Chiposi. Tafadzwa Mutoriri will manage both sides.

BBA secretary-general Francis Dube said the provincial team has prepared well for the tournament and they are expecting a good outing.

This year’s edition will see both men and women teams competing in the usual 5 versus 5 and 3×3 meets.

The 3×3 basketball is a version of the game played with three players a-side, scoring at one basketball hoop. Each game is 15 minutes long or ends when one team reaches 21 points, whichever comes first.

Squads

Men: Musawenkosi Maid, Mthokozisi Ncube JR, Nicholas Zitha, Mthokozisi Sibanda, Tanonoka Pedzi, Tafadzwa Mukonowatsauka, Clayton Chikwengo, Ryan Mhlanga, Thabo Mathe, Gareth Jenkins, Shaun Conelle, Takudzwa Munekairi

Women: Thandeka Sibanda, Nondumiso Ngwenya, Mlotshwa Thandolwenkosi, Primrose Machisa, Christabel Sibanda, Nicole Nyoni, Charmaine Khumalo, Sisasenkosi Bhebhe, Minenhle Ncube, Dzovani Mitchell, Tinotenda Nyanhete, Helena machivaire. – @innocentskizoe