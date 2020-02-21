Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ 2020 squad is now 95 percent ready but the team is yet to finalise any contracts with new players due to the uncertainty of the NetOne sponsorship package.

While the mobile communications company has agreed to continue sponsoring the Bulawayo giants, they are yet to reveal the finer details of their package especially on the amount of sponsorship and Highlanders don’t want to risk engaging in financial deals with the players which might prove beyond their means in the event the package from NetOne is not to the expected figures.

A source within the Highlanders leadership hierarchy said they expect finality on the package next week, before their season opener against FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup set for Barbourfields Stadium on March 14.

“We are not panicking as such but we can’t get into any contract agreements without the sponsorship figures, these are things that lead to ballooning of debts but everything is on course. Our hope is that maybe this coming week we will feel the sweetness of the cake from our sponsors, NetOne,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Highlanders coach Mark Harrison said they were 95 percent ready with their 2020 players following a number of training games with Division One clubs. Yesterday they played against ambitious Zifa Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision at White City Stadium.

“We are almost there; we have had three training games and the boys are really coming up. The manager is organising more proper friendly matches which will be game like situations as we prepare for the Challenge Cup and the kickoff of the season but I am certain Highlanders will be ready when we take on FC Platinum,” said Harrison.

Bosso retained the bulk of their 2019 players despite losing Denzel Khumalo to FC Platinum and McClive Phiri who joined South African outfit Bidvest Wits.

Munyaradzi Chitambwe and Peter Nyirenda also parted ways with the Bulawayo giants while veterans Mkhokheli Dube and Mitchell Katsvairo have been part of the pre-season training squad as well as goalkeeper Chris Mverechera.

Bosso have been cautious on the player market streets, despite their now public position on the league title.

Highlanders last won the league title in 2006, a statistical mockery to their stature.