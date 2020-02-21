Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Shinsoman and Enzo Ishall are billed to perform at the Miss Valentine contest taking place at BAC Leisure in Bulawayo today.

Both artistes will be making their first performances in the city this year.

The pageant, which so far has 18 contestants drawn from across the Matabeleland region, will see the winner pocketing $4 000. The first princess is set to get $2 500 while the second princess and People’s Choice will get $1 000 and $500 respectively.

One of the organisers of the pageant, MK Music, said it is all systems go as the models are geared up for the event.

“We’ve models from as far as Victoria Falls who’ll be competing at this event. So far, 18 models have confirmed their participation at the pageant which is meant to celebrate modelling as an art,” said MK Music. In terms of entertainment, MK Music — a house musician — said more performances will be provided by Western Khazins who outshone Enzo Ishall at his last Bulawayo show, Mbasi Nation and himself. — @mthabisi_mthire