Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

LANGTON Rusere has been named among umpires for the group stages of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 that starts today in Australia.

The 34-year-old from Masvingo will be the television umpire for Group A matches when defending champions Australia take on Sri Lanka on Monday next week as well as the New Zealand versus Bangladesh game on February 29.

He will also be part of the on-field umpires for the India and New Zealand match on February 27 and will stand again for Australia versus New Zealand on March 2.

Rusere’s journey into umpiring started in 2006 officiating in Zimbabwe’s national league club competition. He made his professional debut in the match between Northerns and Centrals in Zimbabwe’s provincial one-day competition in 2009.

His first international match was a T20 international meet between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in July 2015.

He made history in 2018 when he became the first Zimbabwean umpire to stand in the final of a major global cricket tournament as one of the on-field umpires for the Women’s World T20 final between Australia and England.