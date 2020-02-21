Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has with immediate effect parted ways with Commissioner Mrs Netty Musanhu over a long-standing matter of conflict of interest.

In a statement yesterday, the commission said the conflict of interest issue has been in existence since Mrs Musanhu’s appointment to the commission in 2016.

“The NPRC regrettably wishes to announce the resignation of one its nine commissioners Mrs Netty Musanhu who joined the commission in 2016 like the rest of the other commissioners. Her departure is a resolution to a four-year conflict of interest in terms of the Chapter 12 Independent Commissions Provision Section 236(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” reads the statement.

Section 236(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe states that: “Persons who are members of a political party or organisation on their appointment to an independent Commission must relinquish that membership without delay and in any event within thirty days of their appointment.”

Prior to her appointment to NPRC, Mrs Musanhu was as the Executive Director of Musasa Project, an organisation that works to protect and capacitate women who are victims of violence.

At the NPRC, she was in charge of the Victim Support, Gender and Diversity thematic area and Resource Mobilisation Role.

The commission did not reveal what was the outstanding conflict of interest issue that has forced Mrs Musanhu out of NPRC.

NPRC said Mrs Musanhu no longer represents the Commission at any level.

“The NPRC wishes to inform the public that with immediate effect Mrs Netty Musanhu is no longer a member of the commission. She no longer represents the commission in any private and public capacity. She no longer has authority to act on behalf of the commissioners. We appeal to donor community to pay special attention to this announcement,” reads the statement.

The commission had assigned her to lead the peace building process in the Midlands province.

The NPRC is mandated to bring closure to conflict victims across the country through truth telling, public hearings and coming up with recommendations to Government on various conflictual issues affecting the country.

The commission has said addressing Gukurahundi in Matabeleland region and some parts of Midlands is one of its top priorities. — @nqotshili