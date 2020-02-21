Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fairtalk Communications, the parent company of Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM, Qhubani Moyo, has left the organisation.

Moyo, who was appointed CEO five years ago, confirmed in a statement yesterday that he was parting ways with the Bulawayo-based company after the expiry of his term of office.

Skyz Metro station manager, Godwin Phiri, will act in the interim until a substantive CEO is appointed.

Posting on Facebook, Moyo said: “It’s with a deep sense of fulfilment colleagues, listeners, advertisers and competitors that I announce that my five-year contract as CEO of Fairtalk expires today and I have elected not to renew it to pursue other interests. A hand-over take-over period is being implemented between now and 31st March 2020.

“The board of directors has selected Godwin Phiri to be acting CEO from 1 April 2020 as the company searches for a substantive CEO. I remain involved in the company as a shareholder. I would like to thank all of you for the support you gave to me and the station during my tenure & urge you to continue supporting the project. Ngiyabonga”.

He described his five-year tenure at the helm of Fairtalk Communications as the fulfilment of a boyhood dream.

“I started a job as Chief Executive Officer. How time flies! This was a fulfilling project that has always been close to my heart since my boyhood days. The five years that I’ve been at Fairtalk have seen us build a giant media institution that has created two radio stations namely Breeze FM & Skyz Metro FM in Bulawayo which have impacted positively on community transformation in areas of our operation,” said Moyo. – @bonganinkunzi