Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE Star FM Awards ceremony will now be held at Jay’s Steak House in Avondale, Harare, tomorrow.

The awards had previously been slated for Manna Resorts in Glen Lorne as they have grown tremendously since inception.

The awards, which honour local musicians in many genres and promote Zimbabwean music, will be held under the theme, “Music in Colour”.

Attendance is strictly by invitation and the ceremony will start airing at 6.30PM.

The organisers said the change of venue came after the ceremony was transformed into a live radio event.

Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division General Manager, Comfort Mbofana, said: “We have converted the awards ceremony into a live radio event that will be streamed live on our social media platforms.”

The decision came after the organisers realised they had thousands of followers on their social media platforms.

“We’ve followers on Star FM social media platforms that number over 350 000 and in the interests of taking the awards to the people we’ve decided to utilise these platforms,” said Mbofana.

There were concerns raised over the submission requirements, with some people asking why artistes had to submit their names instead of the radio station nominating them since it plays their music.

Mbofana said it is a requirement the world over for an artiste to consent to being part of the process.

“We looked at other music awards in the region and internationally and there’s a universal requirement for artistes to enter the awards process by submitting their music for adjudication,” he said. – @waynecas