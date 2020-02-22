Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO a capella group, Focus Acapella, which was eliminated from the Old Mutual Amazing Voices (OMAV) singing competition last Sunday, has reflected on the stint saying it was a learning curve for them.

Together with Family Voices and Rhema who are still in the running for the OMAV US$100 000 prizemoney, Focus Acapella was shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe at the regional competition taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa. They were, however, the first group to be eliminated this past Sunday after a sub-standard performance of Vusi Nova’s Ndikuthandile track.

Commenting on their journey, Focus Acapella, which impressed judges, Selmor Mtukudzi and Takura during the preliminary rounds in Bulawayo, said:

“It was a good feeling when we first won the ticket to go and represent Zimbabwe. We knew we had been selected as we had what it took to be part of the Old Mutual Amazing Voices.”

The group, which has 11 young members, said while in Johannesburg, they learnt something from other groups from Kenya, South Africa and Ghana who are also participating.

“We picked up a few things from other competitors because the competition was tough. From the judges’ feedback, we realised our weaknesses which we’ll work on to improve going forward,” said one of the group’s members, Isaiah Junior Motsi.

However, the a capella group felt they were robbed of their glory as they were not informed that they had to use instruments.

“When we got to South Africa, we were under the impression that it was an all a capella show and there would be no use of instruments.

“We were later given a band that we had to work with which was kind of hard for us as we never performed using instrumentals as a group before,” said the vocalists.

As a result, the group, which has members — Cosmo “Mdubu” Ncube, Isaiah Junior “Zaya” Motsi, Kudakwashe “Sosi” Nyikadzino, Thobisani “Thobs” Viki, Clement “Kile” Nyikadzino, Justice “Jaja” Ncube, Thembelihle “Thembisto” Sibanda, Enosh “Siya” Phakathi, Francisca “Fra” Bako, Noleen “Leen” Mujati and Thabani “Fox” Dube — said it felt this affected their performance last Sunday.

But, the group said this was a learning curve for them.

“The use of instruments disadvantaged us, but we had to work with what we had. This taught us to be diverse and versatile so that we won’t encounter such problems.”

If Old Mutual or any other organisation decides to host such a competition in the near future, Focus Acapella said they would definitely take part.

“It was a good run. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to go all the way but in future, if we’re presented with such an opportunity, we’ll fully utilise it.”

For now though, the group, which has been in the music industry for the past four years, said it will continue singing and performing around the city.

They also shared plans to stage shows outside the city as part of efforts to spread their wings. — @waynecas