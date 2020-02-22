Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A POLICE officer based in Kezi has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his workmate with a sjambok after accusing him of proposing love to his wife.

James Madovi (31) of ZRP Kezi Staff Quarters was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda, facing an assault charge. He was remanded out of custody to March 4 on his own cognisance.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Madovi allegedly sjamboked Constable Peter Makape , who is also stationed in Kezi, on December 23, last year.

“On 23 December 2019 at around 10PM, Madovi went to Constable Peter Makape’s house at the ZRP Kezi staff quarters and called him outside as he wanted to talk to him. Cst Makape went out of the house to meet Madovi and found him holding a sjambok.

“Madovi struck Cst Makape twice on the head, four times on the back, two times on the belly and once on the right elbow with the sjambok. Cst Makape called out for help and their workmate, Cst Eric Mukombwe, rushed out of his house and rescued Cst Makape. He questioned Madovi who indicated that Cst Makape had proposed love to his wife,” she said.

Miss Mutukwa said they went to the house of their superior also within the ZRP Kezi staff quarters and when they got there Madovi punched Cst Makape once on the left ear. She said Madovi drew a knife and threatened to stab the complainant but he was restrained by his workmates. Madovi however, further assaulted Cst Makape and in the process damaged his cellphone.

Miss Mutukwa said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Madovi’s arrest and Cst Makape was referred to Maphisa District Hospital for treatment. — @DubeMatutu