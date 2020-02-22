Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

URBAN grooves star, Decibel (real name Daniel Mazhindu), who has been under the radar for a while now, has made a comeback with a single titled Uchi that was released last week.

The Nakai and Madhara hit-maker, who has been living in the United Kingdom for over 10 years now, reminded fans that he is still around and is still the good old Decibel with this new track that was uploaded on YouTube.

Although the new tune, a love track, has an Afro pop sound, Decibel’s touch which made many locals fall in love with his music back in the day, can still be heard.

On the song which was released on Valentine’s Day, Decibel will be praising his lover.

The artiste, who last year made it clear that he prefers quality over quantity hence why he is never in a rush to release music, started being active last year when he released a few singles as well as a track which featured reggae and Zimdancehall pioneer Major E titled Kutenda. He also created a YouTube channel.

Since Uchi’s release last week, the song has been getting positive feedback and making waves on YouTube.

Commenting on the song, one Potter Chicku said: “That’s some legendary deed there. Thank you big brother, where have you been for all these years? This is more than just lovely.”

Another identified as Petit Emmanuel said: “You haven’t lost your touch at all. Loving this song. Keep it up mate. You have brought the timeless Decibel which we grew up listening to. Respect, keep the fire burning.” — @waynecas