Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA launched its junior development league programme in Bulawayo yesterday with a provincial youth development committee to be led by renowned sportscaster Muziwethu Hadebe being set up to administer the provincial Under-15 league.

Hadebe will be deputised by Highlanders legend Netsai Moyo.

Lloyd Munhanga will handle finance and marketing while Nomusa Moyo will take charge of development. Collins Nyambiya is the fixtures secretary and Thandolwenkosi Nyathi is the secretary general.

The national football governing body has launched junior leagues in each province as it seeks to make football development a priority. In the past years, Zifa has struggled to revive the development of football at grassroots level.

The committee elected yesterday is tasked with creating an Under-15 league that should start next month.

“The committee that has been elected is expected to come up with the best model to run the league in Bulawayo. While we are starting with the Under-15 age group, in the coming year we will also have other age groups such as the Under-17s,” said Zifa youth development committee member and Southern Region chairman Andrew Tapela.

The national launch of the league will be held on March 14 in Mutare after which provincial leagues will kick off. The Under-15 teams will be under the care of provincial structures with each province having its own league while players identified from the leagues are expected to feed into national teams. The league will run concurrently with the Bulawayo Province Junior’s league which is already in place.

Zifa are set to pay referees, transport as well as provide soccer balls, medals and playing kits for teams that will join the new league. Zifa say the provincial junior leagues will also cater for the ladies.

Only Zifa licensed coaches that hold Caf C or Level 2 badges will be allowed to take charge of the teams.