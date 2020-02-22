Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) says it has lined up a number of qualifying events for the ZITF Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile ahead of the semi-finals set for White City Stadium on April 24.

The Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile is a male competition with a prerequisite qualification time of four minutes 31 seconds. The competition’s qualifiers are held throughout the country and anyone who feels he can make the cut is eligible to take part.

“We have had two qualifiers this far. We will have a number of qualifiers between now and April 18 when we will have the final qualifying event. We will then have the semi-finals at White City Stadium on April 24,” said Bab chairman Manuel Mpofu.

Delta Beverages sponsors the event that sees athletes from clubs and schools take part in the competition. The finals are held on the last day of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

So far, two qualifiying events have been held. The first qualifier held in Bulawayo a fortnight ago saw none of the participants making the grade. Four runners qualified for the semi-finals during an event held at Morris Depot in Harare last weekend.

In qualifiers held at Morris Depot, Wellington Vareni booked his place in the semi-finals after clocking four minutes 27.41 seconds.

Nomore Wiriki and Blessmore Chidziva crossed the line in four minutes 28.03 seconds and four minutes 28.61 seconds respectively. Trust Hove completes the list of the four who have qualified after clocking four minutes 28.78 seconds.

Blessmore Chidziva is the defending champion after crossing the finishing line in four minutes, 13:73 seconds while Nyasha Mutsetse was home in four minutes, 14:00 seconds. – @innocentskizoe