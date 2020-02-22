Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

MUSHOWANI Stars might have been demoted but their players have been taken on board by the rest of the Premiership football teams, including Caps United.

The Mashonaland Central club showed some glimpses of style, and substance, in the initial phases of their top-tier debut season but capitulated in the second half of the campaign.

The loss of key marksman, Evans Katema to Dynamos, coupled with financial challenges, meant the unmotivated crew huffed and puffed, losing points en-masse, as they slid down the table.

But, unlike the other three relegated clubs, virtually all the players who made the first 11 for coach Newman Mashipe’s side have been signed by those teams in the top-flight.

Some of them were even good enough to attract interest from clubs seen as serious title contenders, including Chicken Inn and Makepekepe.

The Bulawayo side piped several competitors to land former Mushowani captain Clive Dzingai.

Katema has since moved to Zambia where he has signed for Zanaco from the Glamour Boys.

Makepekepe have taken aboard the usually sure-footed central defender, Webster Tafa, who can also play in midfield, as well as Joseph Thulani.

Melusi Doley and Eria Mafirenyika are now with Mutare side, Manica Diamonds.

Army club Black Rhinos, who have been engaging in their own dressing room shake-up since the coming in of a new executive, have not been left behind in the jostle for the Mushowani gems.

Coach Herbert Maruwa has now recruited livewire winger, Sylon Chikwengwere, Ashold Phiri and Chelsea Nyakope.

Striker Crybet Muvuti and goalkeeper, Admire Masuku, are also being monitored by the army side.

Former Motor Action midfielder, Louis Matawu, is understood to be on the verge of joining ZPC Kariba while another midfielder, Kudakwashe Mutandi, is still to decide with several clubs interested in his services.

Mashipe said the jostle by Premiership teams to have his former troops is testimony his team had good players and deserved to stay a little bit longer in the top-flight.

“This is an endorsement for Mushonani Stars that we had a lot of capable players who were good enough to play in the top-tier.

“With some luck, maybe, we should have stayed afloat.

“But, I am happy for the team and the players. The players are not being signed for free.

“We would like to continue churning out talent but, at the moment, we are more concerned about making a quick return into the Premiership,” said Mashipe.

Mushowani Stars were the first to be relegated from the top-flight last season.