THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has named a 14-man squad for the Under-18 national Sevens team that will compete at the annual Capricorn Group Sevens Rugby Tournament in Namibia.

The tournament is set for February 28.

Dubbed the Young Cheetahs, the youngsters will take on Germany, defending champions South Africa and Botswana in the tournament which is in its fourth edition.

The young players were picked from high schools in Harare and Marondera and will be captained by Tanaka Ndabambi.

“The squad has been working very hard over the last two months under the watchful eye of head coach Shaun DeSouza,” read a statement from the ZRU.

The tournament will also feature Under-18 teams from Australia, Zambia and host nation Namibia, as well as Under-10, Under-15, Under-19 games from local schools who will also showcase their skills on the pitch.

Teams will play against one another in pool stages and the ranking after all matches will determine the Cup, Plate and Bowl final opponents. South Africa won the 2019 edition of the rugby tournament beating Germany 29-5 in the final.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs senior team are in Montevideo, Uruguay for the second leg of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series where they face Italy, Japan and Uruguay in Pool C today.

Young Cheetahs Squad: Rukudzo Rukwata-Ndoro (Prince Edward), Brendan Mason (St John’s), Simbarashe Siraha (Wise Owl), Tanaka Ndabambi (St Albans), Brendon Marume (Lomagundi College), Brooklyn Chikaka (Peterhouse Boys), Tariro Tapfuma (Peterhouse Boys), Takudzwa Musingwini (Prince Edward), Carl Kawodza (St John’s), Tapiwa Zvidzai (Hellenic Academy), Emmanuel Farawu (Prince Edward), Tawanda Matipano (St Stithians), James Butler (Hellenic Academy) and Tanaka Ndoro (Peterhouse Boys).

Head Coach: Shaun De Souza

Assistant Coach: Leonid Chimbuya

Team Manager: Nyasha Muchochomi