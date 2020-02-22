Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND North districts have received a timely boost from their all weather friend Zero Supplies who donated a set of 60 athletics uniforms to each district for their National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) inter district competitions set for Victoria Falls next month.

Matabeleland North has seven districts.

The donation, presented to the district Naph chairpersons and heads in charge of athletics at a brief ceremony held at the Matabeleland North provincial education offices boardroom at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo on Thursday by Zero Supplies’ finance manager Martin Ndlovu, was witnessed by the Provincial Education Director Jabulani Mpofu, his two deputies Themba Ndlovu and Beatrice Manjere. Also present at the handover ceremony was the Sports and Recreation Commission co-ordinator for Matabeleland North Newman Masuku as well as Naph provincial chairperson James Daka.

“We are saying thank you for the support that we as Zero Supplies are getting from schools in Matabeleland North. We saw it fit to plough back to the province by coming up with this small token,” said Ndlovu.

Speaking at the same occasion, Mpofu hailed Zero Supplies and said the donation will go a long in motivating the young athletes.

“This is surely a giant step for the province, a great motivation indeed as the province has not been having uniforms for use during provincial competitions, the situation has been pathetic. To the districts I want to challenge you to move a step ahead and start using spikes during your competitions because everything has its own standards and now that you have been given a jumpstart lets also push for a change in our way of doing things,” said Mpofu.

He bemoaned the province’s poor showing at national level and said the donation must be a start of good things to come for Matabeleland North.

“This business of always coming last in national competitions must come to an end, asisakufuni lokho. There is no reason why we keep coming last at national level,” said Mpofu.

The call for better performance was also buttressed by Manjere who is in charge of primary schools during her vote of thanks.