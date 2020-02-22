Collin Matiza, Harare Bureau

ONE of Zimbabwe’s top junior motocross riders, Emmanuel Bako, will be hoping to continue with his fine form this season when he competes in the second round of the 2020 Inland Championship series at Dirt Bronco in Krugersdorp, South Africa, today.

The Inland Championship is part of the Northern Interprovincial Championship in the Gauteng Province of South Africa.

Bako opened his account in this series by emerging triumphant in the 85cc (big wheel) Class during the opening round which was held at ERORA track just outside Johannesburg on January 25.

Last Saturday, the 13-year-old talented rider was back racing in South Africa where he competed in the opening round of the 2020 South African National Motocross Championship series at Rover in Port Elizabeth where he did well to finish in third place in the ProMini Class.

Fellow young Zimbabwean rider, Daiyaan “D” Manuel, won the ProMini Class as bikers from this country hogged the limelight at this one-day race meeting at Rover.

And, after finishing third in last weekend’s opening round of the South African Nationals, Bako has now shifted his attention to the second round of the 2020 Inland Championship series at Krugersdorp where he will be competing in two classes – 85cc (big wheel) and 125cc – today.

Speaking to our Harare Bureau before his departure for South Africa yesterday, Bako said he was looking at getting some good results at the event as Dirt Bronco is one of his favourite tracks in that country.

“I’ve now been riding in South Africa for more than five years now, racing on different tracks around that country and Dirt Bronco is among my favourite venues.

“So, I’m looking forward to another good day at this weekend’s event after having finished third in the ProMini Class in the opening round of the South African Nationals last weekend. I was a little bit disappointed by that result because I was in total control of my bike in the opening laps but a lapse in concentration saw me making one or two mistakes and I ended up finishing third.

“But, I think I’ve since rectified my mistakes and hopefully I’ll claim the first step on the podium this time around,” Bako said.

The Inland Championship series brings together some of South Africa’s top junior and senior motocross riders most of whom Bako is now familiar with. His father and manager, Brighton, is also convinced his son will emerge as the top dog in the 85cc Class in today’s event.

“It’s true that Emmanuel was disappointed when he came third in last weekend’s opening round of the South African Nationals.

“He was actually left kicking himself at the end of that race and I just hope that he will up his game during this weekend’s round two of the Inland Championship series.

“He performed well during the opening round of the same series last month at ERORA and he should find no problems in producing the same performance this weekend as Dirt Bronco is one of his favourite tracks in South Africa,” Brighton said.