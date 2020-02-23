standard wheels:with Andrew Muzamhindo

The all-new ASX is a youthful urbanised SUV for a Zimbabwean lifestyle

Under the skin, the latest version of Mitsubishi Motors’ cross-over allowing new customers access to the SUV lifestyle, builds on the trust, performance and reliability of its predecessor.

The introduction of the original ASX has opened Mitsubishi Motors as a brand to younger families seeking access to the Mitsubishi SUV way of life with gutsy performance to match.

The new ASX offers the best balance in design, technology and price and serves as an attractive cross-over SUV for our customers, with a spacious interior, roomy boot and fuel efficiency of a smaller car.

The newly designed frontal exterior includes a new bonnet, LED headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) as well as LED fog lamps with integrated turning signals, a redesigned radiator grille and a brand-new front bumper face.

At the rear the new ASX receives a new lighting package as well — LED brake lights, LED taillights, LED reverse lights and integrated turning signals in the one-piece cluster.

Seen from the side, the new 2020 model boasts a variety of new features, including new 18-inch alloy wheels, while seen from the rear, the bumper was redesigned to complement the refreshed design of the front bumper.

All the exterior lights have been redesigned, giving the latest ASX a fresh new-look front and back.

The new range of exterior colours includes silky white pearl, sterling silver, titanium grey, red diamond and sporty blue mica.

The enhanced interior includes a variety of new features in the centre of the front console housing the cabin controls, including Mitsubishi’s improved new smartphone-link display audio (SDA) with a new 8-inch WVGA display and touch controls as well as USB power supply for your mobile phone. The SDA also includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new ASX benefits from a new grain for the black leather upholstery throughout.

The 2020 ASX retains the interior features that separates it from most of its competitors in this segment, including the panoramic glass roof.

The extended list of features includes electric power steering with a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, the multi-function leather steering wheel connected to the new SDA as well as cruise control, fully automatic air-conditioning and electric windows front and rear.

The ASX uses the latest version of this 2.0L MIVEC aluminium engine, offering 110kW at 6 000rpm and 197Nm at 4 200rpm.

Mitsubishi Motors has given the new ASX the brand’s proven INVECS-III 6-step CVT for improved performance, fuel efficiency and added a new “Ds” position for the sport mode gear shift control, which maintains sport mode even after a stop, providing the driver with improved driving pleasure and comfort. The ASX is also available in a 5-speed manual transmission.

As Zimbabwean owners will regularly use their ASX to leave the urban jungle behind for adventures outside of the city, the features found in the new cross-over, offer benefits such as bigger wheels and Automatic Stability and Traction Control (ASTC). This gives driver’s outstanding driving confidence around potholes or on deteriorated road surfaces – all led by the Mitsubishi DNA.

The ASX now boasts an improved towing capacity of 1 260 kg (braked) for the manual transmission and 750 kg for the CVT (unbraked), with 1 206 litres of cargo capacity with the rear seats folded down (406 litres with the seats in use).

For Mitsubishi Motors, nothing is more important than occupant safety, and even as a cross-over allowing customers to gain access to the SUV adventure lifestyle, the new ASX provides drivers and passengers with solid confidence through-out their adventure.

The safety features inherent to the modern fleet of Mitsubishi products are carried forward in the new ASX, which now boasts Hill Start Assist (HSA) and ASTC – an important safety feature in rain and on gravel roads whilst maneuvering.

Apart from additional features, the new ASX retains its advanced passive and active safety technology, including a 7-airbag system for increased safety for every seat. The advanced RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body construction is an all-direction collision safety design.

The ASX is covered by Zimoco’s warranty of one year or 100 000km. Service intervals are scheduled at every 10 000km or once a year.

