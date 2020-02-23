SOUTH AFRICA turned in a fine death bowling effort and Quinton De Kock struck a half-century to help beat Australia by 12 runs in the 2nd KFC T20 International at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

Set 159 for victory, David Warner made 67 not out but it was not enough to carry his team home as Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada were on target under pressure in the closing overs.

The victory squared the series at 1-1 with only the match in Cape Town to come on Wednesday

Warner first posted 48 for the first wicket with Aaron Finch (14) and then 50 for the second with Steve Smith (29) and the Aussies looked set to cruise home until four late wickets from the South Africa trio of quicks put paid to their chances.

Warner faced 56 balls and struck five fours and one six in carrying his bat through.

Tabraiz Shamsi was again tidy for the home side with his unorthodox left-arm spin conceding only 17 runs in his four overs while Ngidi took three wickets in four expensive overs.

“It’s been a very difficult build-up for us. There have been a lot of situations where we have been tested at the death,” Ngidi said post-match.

“The chat has just been to have confidence in the skills that we have. We have done it before and to go out there and actually back an trust your skills.”

“It means a lot to the team. Every win counts. They played very well in the first game. We were outplayed as simple as that. We knew we had to fight to stay in the series.”

Earlier, Quinton de Kock blitzed a half-century as South Africa scored 158 for four.

The Proteas captain led from the front as he battered 70 in only 47 deliveries to help set Australia the second-highest target in T20 internationals cricket at this ground.

De Kock clubbed four sixes and five fours and was dominant from the start playing shots all around the wicket as he put most of the Aussies bowlers to the sword.

He did slow down around the 50-mark but once he got past that milestone he accelerated again until he was eventually out to Adam Zampa caught at long-off by Mitchell Starc.

Rassie van der Dussen displayed good intent hammering 37 off 26 but his partner David Miller (11 in 13) battled to find the boundary at the death.

Admittedly, Kane Richardson was very good in the closing overs and ended with figures of two for 21 in his four.

De Kock won the toss and elected to bat and he and Reeza Hendricks put on 60 for the first wicket in 39 deliveries.

Apart from one sumptuous cover drive, Hendricks struggled to find his feet and was eventually out to Richardson caught in the deep by Ashton Agar for 14 off 17 balls.

Faf du Plessis came in and made a run-a-ball 15 before he fell trying to slog a Pat Cummins’s slower delivery. — SuperSport