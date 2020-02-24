Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT has released $5,2 million to the Beitbridge Municipality, which will be used to fund devolution related projects and enhance service delivery.

The Town Clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola, said the money would be used to procure roads servicing and maintenance equipment as well as improve handling of solid waste.

Beitbridge town reportedly generates about 1 000 tonnes of solid waste monthly and the local authority is collecting between 700 and 800 tonnes.

“Recently we received $5,287 million from central Government under the devolution concept and our focus this year is on equipment. We want to procure roads equipment given the greater part of our roads are gravel,” said Mr Ramakgapola.

“We also intend to look for a jetting machine to address our sewer problems. In 2019 we used our allocations in procuring a Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB) and a refuse compactor, which are pending delivery.

“It is very critical that we procure some of these equipment for us to improve our current capacity to offer quality services to the ratepayers.”

Among other initiatives the municipality is planning to procure a tipper truck, compressor, bowser, and a fire tender in the next two years. Mr Ramakgapola said while some capital projects were being implemented in piecemeal, Government has made tremendous strides in transforming Beitbridge from a growth-point to a Rural District Council, Town (2006) and a municipality (2018) and Rural District Council. Further, the district’s population has been growing rapidly in the last decade due to its geographical location and proximity to Sadc and Africa’s economic powerhouse, South Africa.

The district’s population is estimated to stand at around 250 000, which is 70 000 urban and 165 0000 rural components respectively plus a further 15 000 transiting the town daily.

Our Beitbridge Bureau understands the authorities at the municipality are in the process of crafting a local economic development plan, which will guide the town’s infrastructure and economic development initiatives between 2017 and 2032.