Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Established photographers in Bulawayo have decided to share their trade knowledge with budding ones as they want to improve the quality of photography in the city and ultimately in the country through a series of workshops.

The Photography Workshop will be held today in Bulawayo at the Arts Hub offices starting at 10am.

Photographers Ernest Makina, Mgcini Nyoni and Clayton Chenore will take turns to educate fellow photographers. Topics to be covered include Introduction to wedding photography, Photography as a business and Copyright & legal framework.

One of the organisers of the workshop Mhondiwa “SaDee” Mhepo who was likely motivated to host the workshop after attending the filmmakers’ workshop last week said entry was free and open to all photographers.

“It’s for photographers across all genres, from amateurs to professionals. We’re hosting this workshop because most photographers didn’t go to school to learn photography so a lot of them lack some major skills, knowledge and information about legal formalities,” said SaDee.

He said it was very important for young creative’s to learn from the established ones.

“It’s very important that senior photographers share skills with young and up-and-coming photographers. We also want to equip the photographers with business skills and there’ll be a chance for those who attend, to learn from testimonial teachings from the speakers,” he said.

The workshop, SaDee said would not be once off.

“This is just the beginning of a series of workshops which we’ll be running monthly with a variety of topics affecting our day to day operations,” he said.