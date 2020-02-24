Collin Matiza, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE’S junior motocross champion rider Emmanuel Bako won the 85cc ProMini Class during the second round of the 2020 Inland Championship series at Dirt Bronco in Krugersdorp, South Africa, on Saturday.

After coming third in the same class, during the opening round of the 2020 South African Nationals at Rover in Port Elizabeth the previous weekend, Bako (13) upped his game on Saturday to record his second straight victory in this year’s Inland Championship series.

The Inland Championship is part of the Northern Interprovincial Championship in the Gauteng Province of South Africa.

It brings together some of South Africa’s top junior and senior riders who this year are joined in this series by Bako.

Bako first claimed the first step on the podium during round one of the Inland Championship series at ERORA just outside Johannesburg on January 25.

He followed this up with another flawless performance on Saturday as he won both heats convincingly to stretch his lead in the 85cc ProMini Class Standings.

Second place went to Luke Grundy while another top junior South African rider Deegan Bloomfield settled for third place.

According to reports from South Africa, the young Zimbabwean rider was on fire at Dirt Bronco, which is one of his favourite tracks in that country.

“It was a great day for me. I definitely used a lot of energy, but I felt good today. To walk out of Dirt Bronco with another victory in the bag is just good, you can’t ask for too much more than that.

“The bikes were in good shape and I would like to extend my many thanks to my sponsors Prolific Boreholes, Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe and Ramdale Drilling.

“I would also like to thank my coach and bike mechanic, Stanley Mugiyo, for all his good work since he started teaching me how to ride when I was three years old,” Bako said.

The third round of the Inland Championship will be held on March 14 at Smoking Pistons just outside Johannesburg.