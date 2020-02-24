Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

HARARE giants Dynamos and Caps United are set to loan out some of their new recruits this coming season.

The two clubs have been busy during pre-season after splurging over $5m on new signings.

The Green Machine, who are still recovering from their collapse towards the end of the 2019 season, have brought in over 21 new players.

They have also retained over 11 of the players who were part of their squad last season.

With over 35 players under contract at coach Darlington Dodo’s team, minus the five required to make the rookies’ quota, Caps United will have the privilege to loan out, at least, seven players this coming term.

Makepekepe are not even done with bringing in new players with club vice-president, Nhamo Tutisani, hinting the team can afford to sign up to 20 more players before the transfer window closes at the end of next month.

Tutisani has made it clear Caps United will be run as a business entity capable of bringing in profits for the club.

“As we have always said, Caps United is supposed to be a business entity, run with ethos and sound principles consistent with solid corporate governance,” said Tutisani.

“We are saying the player is the integral product of our business.

“We will continue signing them and we will have to see whether to form another squad which plays in the lower division or we loan out some, of course for a profit, which is the reason why we are running a business.”

Dynamos have brought in over 15 new players during this same period.

They look determined to climb back to the top with some promising signings like Juan Mutudza and King Nadolo.

All of the players they have on their roster cannot be registered with the PSL and club chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, yesterday said some of the players will go on loan or will be transferred to other teams permanently.

“Yes, we have more players contracted to the team at the moment than the required number by the Premier Soccer League.

“We have very good players but we will have to wait on the coach to guide us on the way forward. But, one thing for certain is that some of them will have to go on loan or we sell them to other clubs.

“We are in football for business. Dynamos is a huge institution and we need to make a profit.

“What we are basically saying is that the team has a lot of good players but the numbers are more than what is required when it comes to PSL registration.

“We will negotiate for loan deals for the players who the coach will not be using this coming season,’’ said Mupfurutsa.